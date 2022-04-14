Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) to report $495.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.80 million and the highest is $497.50 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $433.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,440. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.56 and a 200-day moving average of $251.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

