Analysts Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target at $49.60

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of RNA traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $19.19. 181,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $23,770,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,434,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

