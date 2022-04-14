Analysts Set AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Target Price at $7.84

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.84.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 949,620 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 538,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,384. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.66. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.