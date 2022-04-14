Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $49.78

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

BKU traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,357. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,828,000 after buying an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,328,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

