Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Price Target at C$17.13

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.13.

CAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$12.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.4700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

