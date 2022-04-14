Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Price Target at $51.13

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,528,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 20,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 49.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $4,327,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

