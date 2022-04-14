Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT at $21.83

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $11.99. 11,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.79.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 430.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1,326.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 667,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

