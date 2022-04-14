Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$56.06

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

IMO traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$64.29. 214,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,515. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

