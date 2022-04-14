Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target at $60.50

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

MDC traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 402,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

