Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT at $97.31

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,464,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,577. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.