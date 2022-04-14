Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $73.86

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $70.64. 2,831,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

