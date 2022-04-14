Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Target Price at C$70.00

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$53.41. 19,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,384. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

