Analysts Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price at $18.80

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 610,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,564. The company has a market capitalization of $942.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.