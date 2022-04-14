Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $70.14

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.14.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 424.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 459,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

