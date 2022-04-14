Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Target Price at $80.00

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 542,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 701,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

