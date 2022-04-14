Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Target Price at $4,925.00

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,925.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKGFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

BKGFY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,848. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

