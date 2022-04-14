Analyzing iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iMedia Brands and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -3.99% -29.20% -6.39% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $551.13 million 0.19 -$22.01 million ($1.10) -4.51 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.95 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iMedia Brands and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 330.11%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Kidpik.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment consists of its developing business models, which include Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Kidpik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods. The company serves its customers through its retail website, kidpik.com; Amazon; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. Kidpik Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

