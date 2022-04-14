AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 153,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,104. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

