AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 87.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AngioDynamics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

