Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price target on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.05) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.35) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,690 ($48.08).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 4,142 ($53.97) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,171 ($54.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,790.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,232.25. The company has a market cap of £55.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.07), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,120,287.99).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

