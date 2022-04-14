Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.50

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 187667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.79) to GBX 3,050 ($39.74) in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,053.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

