AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

AU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 2,459,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

