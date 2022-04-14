AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
AU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 2,459,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
