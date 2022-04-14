Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Shares of BUD opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

