Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.
Shares of BUD opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
