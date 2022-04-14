Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

AON has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $14.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.26. The stock had a trading volume of 788,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. AON has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $336.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.36.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AON will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.