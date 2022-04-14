Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Downgraded to Sell at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,426.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,880. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

