Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Tops $2.42

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00006055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $795,526.94 and approximately $286,927.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00192976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00388442 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00050722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.