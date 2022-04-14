Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the March 15th total of 153,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptorum Group by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 67,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aptorum Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptorum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptorum Group by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

