Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,452 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $92.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

