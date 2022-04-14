Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,270 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 398,788 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

