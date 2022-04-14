Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 660 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 399,299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $223.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

