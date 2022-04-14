Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 872 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $393.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $350.99 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

