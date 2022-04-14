Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 96,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $86.86 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $119.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

