Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $134.47 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

