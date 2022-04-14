Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

