Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $103.37 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

