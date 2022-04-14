Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $715.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $744.59 and its 200 day moving average is $841.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.94.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

