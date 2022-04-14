Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

ARBE stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

