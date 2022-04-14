ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.00. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.
About ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)
