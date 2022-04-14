ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.00. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

About ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

