ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 63,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,766. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.38.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

