Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.88 and last traded at $151.16. 5,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 883,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 36.8% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $2,854,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,856,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

