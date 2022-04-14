Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.15

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.15 and last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 88166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 157,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

