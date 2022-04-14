Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth about $5,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 514,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 381,286 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter.

ATSPT stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

