Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 5%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 560,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 441,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

