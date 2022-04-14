Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

ACRE opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $765.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,163 shares of company stock valued at $167,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

