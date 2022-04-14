Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Spector purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

