Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 76 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.47. 2,964,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,477. The stock has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.52.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

