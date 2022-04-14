Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.03. 1,697,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

