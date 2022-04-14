Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 387,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. 191,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,125. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.