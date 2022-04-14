Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 577 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

FALN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 711,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

