Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 24,661 FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

KNG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,283 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84.

